Today's Forecast: Some morning clouds; otherwise mostly sunny and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We continue to monitor minor flooding issues as snow melts and area rivers rise. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the Grand River near Comstock Park until Sunday morning. Click here for the latest river level status.

If you capture a picture of the sunrise or sunset in your community, send your photo to weather@fox17online.com! We will have plenty of opportunities to soak up sunshine this weekend and beyond. High temperatures will remain above normal in the lower 40s today, and middle 40s Sunday. Even warmer temperatures are likely next week, with the lower 50s possible next Thursday and Friday. The wave of warmth also comes with the chance of rain. Our next chance of widespread rain arrives late Thursday into Friday. As for our winter thaw, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Some early morning clouds, otherwise sunny skies. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

