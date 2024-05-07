Today's Forecast: Some A.M. sun, P.M. storms likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect to see some early morning sunshine today, otherwise skies will become mostly cloudy and it will turn breezy. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early/mid evening. Hail, wind, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Most of West Michigan remains under a MARGINAL and SLIGHT RISK for storms from the Storm Prediction Center. Click here for more information about our severe weather potential. Pop-up showers will be possible late Wednesday night, with more widespread rain on Thursday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Some early morning sun, otherwise clouds thicken with a chance of late morning showers, but showers and storms become more likely this afternoon and evening. Some may be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: evening showers and storms, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Stray shower possible in the late evening and overnight. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of scattered showers. A thunderstorm also possible. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

