Today's Forecast: Some A.M. sun, but increasing clouds, breezy, warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for gradually increasing clouds through the day, breezy, and warmer with highs in the mid 60. A few showers and storms will be possible later this evening and overnight. Some may be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center most of Lower Michigan in a Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for Friday, so stay tuned to updated forecasts for Good Friday. Wind and hail with these storms would be the primary threat, and the timing would be mainly Friday evening/night. Pleasant weather is on tap for much of Easter Weekend, with partial sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 50s both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Showers are possible on Sunday with better chance son Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. A chance of evening showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and mild. Lows in lower 50s. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms likely. SLIGHT CHANCE SEVERE (Level 2 out of 5) especially in the evening/night. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Breezy and milder with a few rain showers and storms. Highs in the 50s.

