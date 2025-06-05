Today's Forecast: Some A.M. clouds, but becoming mostly sunny

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Morning clouds will linger with a few early morning showers well south/east of Grand Rapids. Overall, skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy from west to east through the day. An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect today for only our northern counties of Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta from Canadian wildfire smoke. Highs will make the mid 70s. More clouds on Friday may produce a shower, but most locations will likely stay dry. The weekend will start dry, but more rain and storms Sunday evening possible! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: A few morning showers linger well south and east of Grand Rapids along a cold front, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds northeast light.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms by evening/night. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Lingering morning clouds...perhaps a shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

