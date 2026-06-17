Today's Forecast: Soggy with severe storms possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today is a WEATHER READY ALERT day due to the chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Most of West Michigan is in a MARGINAL RISK, with a SLIGHT RISK in place south of I-94. All hazards will be possible, but heavy rain/flooding is the main concern, with estimated rain totals between 1-2" in parts of West Michigan. Click here for more details. The rest of the week will be cool with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 today, Thursday and Friday. The start of the weekend will be dry on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday marks the official start of summer at 4:24 A.M.. It's what we call the summer solstice...the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it will ever get (23.5 degrees) and marks the longest day of the year. However, it won't be feeling like summer... longer range forecasts suggest the remainder of June may be running below average for high temperatures: average highs for this time of year are in the low 80s.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Some morning sunshine, but becoming cloudy with P.M. and nighttime showers/storms likely. Some may be strong to severe with heavy downpours, wind, hail, or isolated tornadoes...especially south of I-94. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. Winds SW turning SE at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind turning W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a chance of showers early, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. Breezy, Wind WNW at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Chance showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

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