Today's Forecast: Soggy Sunday with Widespread Rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: You will need the rain gear as you head out the door on this Sunday, as another low pressure system moving up from the south brings widespread rain into Michigan today. Rain will be heavy at times, with widespread additional rain totals around half an inch to an inch, and even more in areas to the southeast of Grand Rapids. Wet, slushy snow could briefly mix in with the rain Sunday evening as the low moves away, but warm air and ground temperatures should keep snow from accumulating. Monday looks to be a dry and quiet day, with partial sunshine! Another batch of rain is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially in our southern counties. Colder air on the back side of that system could create a light wintry mix or snow showers for New Year's Eve. Even colder air arrives New Year's Day, with the potential for Lake Effect Snow Showers to kick-off 2025! If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of a continued cold pattern through the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Widespread rain likely. Moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the low-mid 40s. WINDS: Shifting E-NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Rain or a wintry mix ending by Daybreak Monday with lows in the mid-30s. WINDS: W-NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: A dry and tranquil day, partial sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. WINDS: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers or a wintry mix developing late in the day. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Mostly cloudy and colder. Chance few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Much colder with snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Colder with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

