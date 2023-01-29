Today's Forecast: Snow tapers, clouds begin to part

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Snow continues to pile up across the region through the morning. WINTER STORM WARNING posted for Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montclam, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties are expected to expire at 10 A.M. Click HERE for the latest updates. Roads will be slick and slippery this morning, but the diminishing snowfall mid-morning should help plows get ahead on cleanup. Moving into the work week, cold air will settle in, dropping high temperatures as low as the teens. The cold snap is likely to hang around into the beginning of February. The coldest day is anticipated to be Tuesday, with highs slowly returning to the lower and mid 20s by the end of week. Remember to bundle up! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Steady snow ending in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with moments of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Highs in the middle and upper 20s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the middle teens. Winds north-northwest, light.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few lake effect flurries possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower and mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower and mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the lower 20s.

