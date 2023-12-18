Today's Forecast: Snow showers, gusty winds and colder temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures continue to fall as colder air sweeps into West Michigan this morning. Colder temps will help fire up some lake effect snow to get a taste of Winter to start the work week. Today's blast of cold air will keep afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s, with wind chills in the lower 20s due to a strong north/northwest wind. Travel could be slick due to snowfall mixed with 50 mph wind gusts, leading to blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations west of US-131, look to be up to 2" spots picking up to 5 – 8” plus. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect today at 4 A.M. lasting until Tuesday at 4 A.M. for Muskegon, Ottawa, and Kalamazoo counties. Van Buren and Allegan counties is under a WINTER STORM WARNING from 4 A.M. today until 4 A.M. Tuesday. Following the snow, the remainder of the work week looks to be dry, offering mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers, heaviest west of US-131. Accumulations up to 2 inches inland, up to 5 - 8 inches in southwest Michigan. Highs in the lower to middle 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph, building to 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph inland and 50 mph along the lake shore.

TONIGHT: Any remaining snow showers tapering off. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light shower. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

