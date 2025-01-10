Today's Forecast: Snow likely, then some lake effect tonight

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We're amid an 8-day streak of below freezing high temperatures! Another quick 1" to 3" of snow is likely today and tonight as another clipper system moves into and through the region. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for most of the area through 10 A.M. Saturday morning. We expect a widespread 1" to 3", but more on the order of 3" to 6" along/west of U.S. 131. This system is really a two-parter. First, the clipper system itself dropping in from Canada, but we may see some enhancement with a southwest wind in locations from Grand Haven, to Muskegon, to Fremont. Tonight as winds turn westerly, look for a transition to lake effect for locations along/west of U.S. 131. Another Canadian clipper system drops in on Sunday and Monday with another 2" to 4" possible. Reinforcing Arctic air and more accumulating lake effect snow is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs only in the upper teens to lower 20s. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with light to steady snow developing. It may be moderate at times, especially with a southwest wind and some lake enhancement in western Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and western Newaygo Counties. 1" to 3" likely. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect snow likely. Another 1" to 3" possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131 into Saturday midday. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Light to steady snow showers likely along/west of U.S. 131 through the morning and midday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon and evening. Another 1" to 2" accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely. Another 1" to 2" accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30. Total accumulations of 2" to 4" between Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely. Cold and breezy too. Highs in the upper teens near 20 degrees.

