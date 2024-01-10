Today's Forecast: Snow diminishing with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Light snow continues to fall over West Michigan this morning. Snow will be diminishing throughout the morning as WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES end either at 7 or 10 a.m. This system has been the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later this week as things become more active and more like winter. Tonight into Thursday morning we expect another round of snow showers, but with a lighter and weaker system giving only an inch or two possibly three inches for some of additional snowfall. Another bigger winter storm, with more widespread heavier snow and wind will likely impact the area Friday into Saturday. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures along with Arctic air this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Several inches are possible! Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and snow showers, especially through the morning. Winds diminish through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northwest/west at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers, especially in the morning hours. An inch or two possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Another winter storm arrives! Cloudy and windy with snow developing by late morning/early afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. May be heavy at times! Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and Arctic cold with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens.

MONDAY: Cloudy, cold and breezy with lake effect snow chances. Highs in the lower teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube