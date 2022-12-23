Today's Forecast: Snow continue with gusty winds & temps feeling below zero

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Snow showers have swept into West Michigan overnight, bringing slick roads and reduced visibility at times. An Arctic airmass passed through leading to falling temperatures into this morning. The blast of cold air is part of a larger winter storm on tap through Sunday morning. We are tracking widespread snow accumulations, howling wind gusts, feels-like temperatures well-below zero, and hazardous travel conditions associated with this storm. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been posted for Berrien, Cass, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties until 7 p.m. Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Mecosta, Montcalm, Ionia, Eaton, Calhoun, St. Joseph and Branch counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. The difference between these is lighter snow accumulations and slightly better visibility well east of U.S. 131. The worst travel times will be today, tonight, and Saturday morning. Wind chills will be running -15 to -25, with winds gusting 50+ mph. We expect power outages across the area! When it comes to drifting snow, the National Weather Service expects snowdrifts to form along U.S. 131, I-196 from Grand Rapids east, and I-194 near and west of Kalamazoo. Click here for the latest information about this passing storm, in addition to more information about the winter storm alerts. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. It will be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are likely! Arctic cold! High temperatures only in the middle teens. Winds west-northwest at 30 to 40 mph. Winds will gust to 50/55 mph. Snow accumulation of 3" to 6", with isolated higher amounts. Wind chills -15 to -25.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect snow continuing. White-out or blizzard conditions likely with wind gusts 40/45 mph. Temps in the single digits feeling like below zero.

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. White-out or blizzard conditions likely, especially early in the day. Snow may be heavy at times, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Cold too. Highs in the teens. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph. Wind chills -5 to -15.

SUNDAY / CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Chance of lake effect snow showers or flurries. Highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dry with calmer winds. Highs in the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late chance for rain. Highs near 40 degrees.

