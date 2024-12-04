Today's Forecast: Snow arrives this afternoon and evening

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After impressive snow totals over the last few days, more is on the way. A few light flurries are possible through today, but a clipper system coming in from southern Canada has prompted new WINTER STORM WARNINGS. CLICK HERE for more information on this event. Snow totals of 4" to 8" (locally more) from this afternoon through Friday morning are likely. Winds will be gusty as well, upwards of 40/45 mph at times. That could cause blowing and drifting snow, reduce visibility and increase travel concerns. This will be a more widespread heavy snow event with more significant impacts on the roads. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with a light mix of precipitation this morning possible, but snow develops by late afternoon. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30/35.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. Heavy at times. Lows in the teens. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph.

THURSDAY: The potential for significant travel impact for the Wednesday night/Thursday morning commute! Sharply colder air arrives with gusty winds and widespread lake effect snow showers likely, especially early in the day, with improving conditions during the afternoon and evening, though it will be cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers and flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Highs in the low/mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Not as cold with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Milder air arrives with the chance for a few rain showers and highs in the low 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube