Today's Forecast; Smoky Sunshine; Cool and Quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a cool and quiet kick-off to June. As we start "meteorological Summer" today, cooler than average temperatures will continue to prevail. Areas to the north of Grand Rapids are starting the day in the 30s, with patchy frost possible in some areas to the north of US-10. Hazy sunshine is again likely today, as wildfire smoke drifts in from Canada with a continuation of a northerly wind. A shift to a warmer weather pattern begins tomorrow, with highs climbing back into the 80s! Showers and storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday as highs slip into the "seasonable seventies" for the middle to end of the week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Cool and quiet. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Chance few showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

