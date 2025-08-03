Today's Forecast; Smoky Haze

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A statewide AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect today due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The smoke is coming around the eastern edge of a high pressure center settling in to the Great Lakes region. This is also a cool high, bringing more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will reach the low 80s today with hazy sunshine and low humidity. Another comfortable night is ahead, with Monday morning's lows likely to drop to around 60-degrees. Dry conditions continue through much of the week, so little drought relief is on the way. Highs creep back into the middle and upper 80s by mid week, along with very isolated shower chances. Many inland areas will approach 90-degrees Friday and Saturday. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: AIR QUALITY ADVISORY Mostly sunny with lingering haze. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Comfortable. Lows near 60-degrees. Winds: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and bit humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, with an isolated thunderstorm chance. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs near 90.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube