Today's Forecast: Smoky and hot

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Wildfire smoke stay thick through the day today, with "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels expected and at times "unhealthy for all" levels. Smoke will linger into Friday as well, as the wind direction from the northwest will pull this smoke right into West Michigan. We have extended the Weather Ready Alert today due to the wildfire smoke and poor air quality. The heat continues too, but today will be a few degrees cooler and less humid than yesterday. Highs remain around 90 tomorrow with higher humidity levels, and scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well. Highs this weekend drop into the upper 80s, with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. Another system Monday into Tuesday brings the better chance of widespread rain along with another cooldown...highs next week will be in the low 80s!

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert. Partly cloudy, hot and smoky with highs in the mid 90s. Not as humid. Light northeast wind.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and smoky. Lows around 70. Light east wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with P.M. isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible late. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers early. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 80.

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