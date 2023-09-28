Today's Forecast: Slowly drying out and clearing out clouds with cooler temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover and cooler air will persist in West Michigan today. A few showers can't be ruled out through early this morning, however most rain will move out before daybreak. Cloud cover will dissipate slowly this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will gradually get warmer and cloud cover will decrease heading into the weekend. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above average in the upper 70s to around 80. Our next chance of widespread rain holds off until next Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. An early morning shower or some drizzle possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

