Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Today's Forecast: Showers possible this late afternoon and evening

Widespread showers likely tomorrow
items.[0].image.alt
WXMI
WXMI_7day.jpeg
Posted at 3:33 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 04:05:20-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: The prolonged ridge of high pressure that we've enjoyed this week will break down today, allowing for showers to be possible late this afternoon and evening. Showers and a stray thunderstorm are much more likely on Sunday and temps will be cooler. It's likely that showers linger Monday as temps fall back into the 60s for highs. On the whole, temps next week will be slightly cooler than this past week, but still near or even slightly above average for early October. Have a wonderful weekend!

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers late in the day and especially at night. Perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A stray thunderstorm possible. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Highs near 70.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month