Today's Forecast: Showers possible this late afternoon and evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: The prolonged ridge of high pressure that we've enjoyed this week will break down today, allowing for showers to be possible late this afternoon and evening. Showers and a stray thunderstorm are much more likely on Sunday and temps will be cooler. It's likely that showers linger Monday as temps fall back into the 60s for highs. On the whole, temps next week will be slightly cooler than this past week, but still near or even slightly above average for early October. Have a wonderful weekend!

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers late in the day and especially at night. Perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A stray thunderstorm possible. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Highs near 70.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

