Today's Forecast: Showers likely with possibly stronger storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This week will be busy in the weather department with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. A system moves in today, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A MARGINAL RISK for severe storms has been placed south of I-96 on Wednesday, with the primary threats being strong wind gusts and hail. For more information about Wednesday's thunderstorms, click HERE. A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with another round of thunderstorms firing up Friday afternoon into Saturday. Keep you rain jacket handy this week! We are finally dry again by Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain developing. A few thunderstorms are likely, especially south of I-96. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Chance of lingering showers, mainly in the morning. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

