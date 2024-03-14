Today's Forecast: Showers and t'storms likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely today with a system passing across the southern Great Lakes. A thunderstorm or two may be strong to marginally severe... especially from Grand Rapids southward closer to the I-94 corridor. Any lingering rain showers will pull out of the region by Friday morning. Most will see total rainfall between .50" and 1". A few light sprinkles or scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening as another stronger cold front arrives. There are also chances for snow showers Sunday and Monday. Temps will be in the 30s for Sunday and early next week, too! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Some may be strong to marginally severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Highs in the mid/upper 50s after midnight, then falling into the mid/upper 40s during the day. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A few thunderstorms possible early evening. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few lingering showers early, otherwise some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow showers. Colder too. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

