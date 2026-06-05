Today's Forecast: Showers and Storms, Some Severe Possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After 11 days of no rain, that all changes today as the Omega Block pattern finally breaks down and allows our next cold front system in. A WEATHER READY ALERT has been issued for today due to the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms today. Expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the day. As of very early Friday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has removed West Michigan from the Marginal Risk (level 1/5), but we will still be watching for the possibility of a few stronger storms this afternoon and evening, with main threats of gusty winds and hail. Rain and storms will continue overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning. Then we dry out for the rest of the weekend. Rain totals from this system will be between 0.5-1", with isolated higher totals possible in the heaviest downpours. The heat and humidity turn up into next week with highs in the mid 80s and heat index temperatures even higher!

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. A few morning showers possible, with rounds of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to marginally severe. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Wind SW at 10-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind W/SW at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s around 80 and humid. Wind W at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Warmer and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

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