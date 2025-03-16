Today's Forecast; Sharply colder with rain changing to snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan's weather is taking a huge step backward today, with breezy and sharply colder conditions on the horizon. After back-to-back days with highs reaching 70-degrees, temperatures will drop through the 30s this afternoon. Rain will mix with and change over to snow showers, so watch for slippery spots to develop on area roads. This is all part of a deadly storm system that is marching across the U.S., with areas across the Central and Southern U.S. rocked by an outbreak of deadly severe weather. Dozens of people have been killed, with hundreds more injured in this storm system. Here's the latest from the Storm Prediction Center, which has shifted the severe weather outlook area to the eastern U.S. from Central Florida northward to eastern Ohio. Air quality will continue to improve today, with rain showers eventually changing to snow showers. Light accumulation is possible on the grassy surfaces, as some areas could pick up at least an inch of snow. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Breezy and sharply colder. Falling temperatures into the afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Rain showers will mix with and change over to snow, with air quality quickly improving. WINDS: NW 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Watch for icy spots. Lows in the 20s. WINDS: NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy; Cool and quiet Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: VERNAL EQUINOX (Spring officially arrives at 5:01am EDT) Breezy and turning colder with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs around 40-degrees and falling into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

