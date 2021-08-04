Today's Forecast: Seasonable temperatures with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another cool and clear start to the day with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise this week as daytime highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s and overnight lows will gradually climb back into the mid and upper 60s. Humidity will be on the increase as well, with mid 60s dew points returning by Friday and 70s for the weekend into next week. As for rain chances, then are slim to none until Friday at which point, shower and storms chances return in the afternoon and evening and potentially lingering into early Saturday. A better chance for a more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will hold off until Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Southwest to west winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Chance scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

