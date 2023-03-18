Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers, bitter cold wind chills

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Get ready to pack on the layers if you have any outdoor plans today. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits today! Winds will be westerly at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Lake effect snow showers will be scattered through today into early Sunday morning. In fact, we have WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES posted for most of the area through 2 A.M. Sunday. Snow accumulation between 1" to 3", with potentially some locally higher totals occurring during this time frame. The steadiest accumulations will be along U.S. 131, but strong winds will drive these snow showers well east of U.S. 131 too. Sunday morning snow showers will begin to taper and cloud cover diminishes. The weekend will end with some sunshine Sunday evening. Spring officially arrives on Monday at 5:24 P.M. We call it the spring equinox. It's the exact time when the sun is directly overhead of the equator giving most locations around the globe "equal days and equal nights" with about 12 hours of each. Spring really swoops in full swing, as there are indications that our temperatures may reach or exceed 50 degrees well into next week! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131, although winds will carry these snow showers east of U.S. 131 as well. Snow accumulations of 1" to 3" are likely with some locally higher amounts possible. Highs only in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills will be only in the single digits/teens a majority of the day!

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Lows near 20 degrees. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens!

SUNDAY: Early morning cloud cover with some lingering flurries, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds westerly at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: First official day of Astronomical Spring! Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some late evening or nighttime rain is possible. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

