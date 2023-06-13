Today's Forecast: Scattered showers with a mix of cloud cover

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This low pressure system rotating through the Great Lakes will bring on-and-off rainfall again today. Only a tenth to quarter of an inch is anticipated across most of the area. Drier skies settle in for Wednesday, before another round of showers and storms are possible on Thursday. A passing cold front on Thursday could fire up a few thunderstorms. Sunshine will be in full-force for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back near 80 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Less than a tenth of an inch is possible in most areas. Heaviest rain expected to be south of I-94. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing with partly cloudy skies. Warmer too. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube