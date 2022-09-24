Today's Forecast: Scattered showers throughout the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Mostly cloudy skies are in store for West Michigan today, and temperatures remain cooler. Some of our communities may be waking up to showers this morning. It does look like they'll become more spotty in the afternoon, and could completely diminish by this evening. Another burst of rain showers are likely on Sunday. Between the two weekend days, Sunday will feature more rain showers. Hit-or-miss rain showers are possible extending into next week, lasting through Wednesday morning. Sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon, with more sun on tap for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for the entire 7-day will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s! Overnight lows continue to dip to the 40s and 50s! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Overnight lows in the mid 50s. Winds light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A shower chance early followed by decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube