Today's Forecast: Shower or storm north, very warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy Father's Day! Mix of sun and clouds for Sunday as a strong warm front lifts across the state will send temperatures to the upper 80s near 90 degrees today. Humidity and instability will also move in, bringing a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Get ready for a warm up! High temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s next week with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, as well. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, and more humid. Chance of stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index values upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast-south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

