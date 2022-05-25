Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & storms with breezy winds & muggy warmth

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover continues to increases this morning as a system moves into the region, expected to bring showers and a few thunderstorms on by this afternoon and continue into Thursday. Parts of West Michigan currently fall under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday, which is the lowest risk. Strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are possible, although any severe storms will be very isolated and short-lived if they develop. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s both days. The chance of rain lingers into Friday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover begins breaking up on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Plenty of sunshine and heat return for Sunday and Memorial Day. A nice warm-up into the upper 80s looks to be on tap for Memorial Day weekend! For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast-south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers / storms possible. South 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

