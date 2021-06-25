Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & storms with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After a bit of a lull in the precipitation overnight, another heavy batch of rain will overspread the area this morning as a front becomes stationary. Scattered showers and storms will last throughout the day yet again with breezy winds. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region. The chance of severe weather is not zero, but it remains fairly low the next few days with winds and small hail being a risk if storms get stronger. Confidence is increasing that 2 to 5+ inches of additional rain may fall through the course of the weekend. Our wet pattern looks to hold on into at least the middle of next week. Stay with us for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mainly showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a minimum chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

