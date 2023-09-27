Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, breezy and cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Widespread shower chances with a few possible rumbles of thunder wind down later today with total rain amounts across West Michigan since yesterday on the order of between .25" and 1.00". Isolated higher amounts are possible south of I-96. Mostly cloudy skies and cool air is likely on Thursday with perhaps an early morning lingering shower. Temperatures will gradually get warmer and cloud cover will decrease heading into the weekend. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above average in the upper 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering shower. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

