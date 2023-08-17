Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms with strong winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover and winds have increased in West Michigan ahead of a cold front! Winds will range between 10 to 20 mph, becoming even stronger early this morning. Strong winds over 35 mph will generate wave heights in Lake Michigan to reach as high as 10 feet today. Gale Warnings have been posted through 11 a.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely as well, as the cold front drapes across the state. The heaviest rain is anticipated late in the morning to early afternoon. A MARGINAL RISK for severe storms has been placed along and east of U.S. 131. For your latest severe weather potential and today’s forecast breakdown, click here. Dry, sunny weather returns for Friday and continues through the weekend. Temperatures warm up back into the 80s for the weekend and into next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A passing cold front generates strong winds and scattered thunderstorms. A MARGINAL RISK for severe weather has been issued, along with a Gale Warning for Lake Michigan. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Strong winds gusts from the southwest in the morning, shifting from the west/northwest in the afternoon. Sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusts over 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

