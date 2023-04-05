Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms with gusty winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It's time to be weather aware! Rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for West Michigan through this evening. This system will bring the chance for strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. All of West Michigan is under an ENHANCED risk for severe storms. You'll want to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts today. For more information, click HERE. Cooler air sweeps in on Thursday, along with windy conditions and some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will dip into the upper 40s. The Whitecaps home opener is on Thursday, so make sure you bundle up during the game! Friday through the Easter weekend will have temperatures back in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Chance of thunderstorms in the morning and through early/mid afternoon. Some could be strong to severe with hail, wind, and tornadoes, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds south/southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

