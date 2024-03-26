Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, windy, and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for some early morning rain showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy with more scattered afternoon thunderstorms developing. Some of these storms between about noon and 6/7 P.M,. may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out due to the strong dynamic wind field we expect with this storm ad low pressure system. It will be another windy and mild day with high temperatures climbing to the lower 60s. We are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather tis afternoon from the Storm Prediction Center. That's a LEVEL 2 out of 5. Sharply cooler air settles in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s near 40 and a brisk west breeze. A stray flurry is possible early Wednesday morning, but most of the day will see a slow decrease in cloud cover, leading to sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Early morning rain showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible between about noon and 6/7 P.M. Some may be strong to severe with wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts 40/45 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of a few evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. Breezy and sharply colder too. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, increasing afternoon clouds. Chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers...mainly through the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube