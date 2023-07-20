Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and possible stronger storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover is building over West Michigan this morning, along with an increase in humidity. Today we will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms with the passage of a cold front, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather on Thursday, with a SLIGHT RISK placed east of U.S. 131. Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and hail at 1" in diameter are possible with these storms. The threat for an isolated spin up or tornado is very low, but not zero. The possibility of a tornado will mainly be east of U.S. 127. Dry skies return just in time for Friday and Saturday. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible late Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny and muggy with scattered showers and storms likely. Some may be on the strong side. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds in the morning, shifting northwest in the late afternoon at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube