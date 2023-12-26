Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Tuesday, West Michigan! Grab your rain coat this morning. Scattered light rain showers are likely today with cloudy skies and falling temperatures. Our warmest air of the day will be early in the morning, reaching the lower 50s. Temperatures will tumble to the 40s by this afternoon. High temperatures remain in the lower 40s for the rest of the workweek. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday, with the possibility of rain and snow on Thursday. A few flurries linger into Friday with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. The best chance for widespread snow in West Michigan will be this upcoming Sunday, New Year's Eve. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light scattered rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s, falling to the 40s in the afternoon. Variable winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Some light lake effect snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

