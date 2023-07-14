Today's Forecast: Isolated shower and storm potential, otherwise partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: One of the Tornado Warnings in West Michigan Wednesday night near Colon has been confirmed as an EF-1 tornado. For more information about this tornado, click HERE. We are awaiting information from the National Weather Service about the Tornado Warning in Van Buren county. As we settle into the last day of the work week, chances for a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side for our southern counties that fall under a MARGINAL RISK by the Storm Prediction Center. High temperatures will spike back into the 80s. Additional pop-up thunderstorms will be here on Saturday, with a few storms that could be strong to severe. West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather on Saturday. Drier conditions arrive on Sunday. High temperatures through the next seven days sit near our average for this time of year. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower / middle 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts exceeding 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

