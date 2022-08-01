Today's Forecast: Scattered shower and storm chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly cloudy, warm ad muggy conditions to kick off our work week. A cold front moving east today will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Michigan. We could see lingering showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise clearing clouds and breezy conditions behind the system. There’s a MARGINAL risk for severe storms mainly on the east side of the state. High winds will also give us dangerous conditions along the lakeshore leading to HIGH and MODERATE beach hazard risks with 4-6- and 5-7-foot waves possible. Plus a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will be in place. Temperatures warm throughout the week with humidity building into Wednesday putting heat indices around 100 for Wednesday. More storm chances arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday with another passing front.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and more humid with a shower/storm possible. Some storms south/east of Grand Rapids may be on the strong side in the afternoon, but some areas will likely be missed with the much needed precipitation. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds south/west at 10 to 20 mph. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk along with SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect on Lake Michigan! Wave heights 4 to 6 feet!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Muggy. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and muggy. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s, with a chance of afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms headed into Thursday. Heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Still a bit muggy. Highs in the mid 80s.

