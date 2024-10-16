Today's Forecast: Scattered clouds, slighty warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Another cooler day is ahead for West Michigan with temperatures reaching the middle 50s this afternoon, about 5 degrees cooler than average. There will be a few rural and lower lying spots that could once again have a frost or brief freeze Tuesday night. This will be our last chilly night, as a southwest wind associated with a large high pressure system over the Ohio River Valley helps warm us up into the weekend. Each day through Sunday will warming by about 5 degrees. We will see 70s return by the end of the weekend or early next week! No rain chances are in the forecast, too! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, waking up to mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and seasonable Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, quiet and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

