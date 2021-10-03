Today's Forecast: Rounds of showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Sunday! It's the perfect day to cuddle up, read a good book, or watch a show. Low pressure will pass through West Michigan today and tomorrow. That will allow for numerous showers and perhaps even a stray thunderstorm. Rounds of showers are anticipated today, although it will not rain all day long for any given location. Rainfall estimates show 1-2 inches of precipitation by Monday, with the most rainfall near I-94. As low pressure drifts to our south on Tuesday, we'll experience drier conditions for several days but showers will return for the end of the week. High temperatures through the stretch will hold in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, rain may be heavy at times. A stray thunderstorm possible. Highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube