Today's Forecast: Rain, windy, warmth and some possible stronger storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Widespread rain showers, strong winds, and warm temperatures are expected through the day. Thunderstorms could be on the strong side late this evening, especially along and west southwest of U.S. 131. Wind gusts up to 58 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter are possible this evening and overnight. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but the threat is very low. Click HERE for more information about the severe storm potential. Colder air wraps around this system on Saturday, transitioning rain over to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations are expected. Wind will be an issue on Saturday still with wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible on Saturday, especially along the lake shore. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday with high temperatures near 50 degrees. There will be additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms next week. Late Tuesday into Wednesday could bring another round of strong to severe storms. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with off/on rain showers. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts (up to 60 mph) is the primary threat. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph sustained.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and storms with some possible stronger severe storms. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Widespread rain switches over to snow showers as temperatures fall. Any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs reaching the middle 50s early in the morning (pre-dawn), falling to the mid/upper 30s by the late afternoon. Wind gusts up to 50 mph inland, and 55 mph at the lake shore. Scattered power outages possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

