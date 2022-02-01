Today's Forecast: Breezy and mild with P.M. rain developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect clouds to thicken up today with light rain developing in the afternoon as temperatures “warm” to 40 degrees. This warmth won’t last long as cold air starts to invade the region overnight into Wednesday transitioning our precipitation to a brief wintry mix before changing to all snow overnight. We're tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing snowfall to the region. The latest forecast models show this system producing the heaviest snow along/south of the I-94 corridor and over southeast lower Michigan. Locations like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Detroit could be seeing about a foot of snow. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details can change. Difficult travel conditions are expected with this system. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted from 2 A.M. Wednesday through 11 P.M. Thursday for Allegan, Barry, Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia Counties. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Eaton, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch Counties from 2 A.M. Wednesday through 11 P.M. Thursday. This storm wraps up Thursday evening and we should be mainly dry on Friday, but bitter cold. Bundle up and drive safe!

TODAY: Some early morning filtered sunshine possible, otherwise becoming cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain developing in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain transitioning to snow showers. Possible brief window of freezing rain/wintry mix. One to two inch accumulations possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds

southwest/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers, with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Breezy and sharply colder. Highs in the upper 20s early, then falling throughout the day. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Light snow possible with the heaviest bands well south and east of Grand Rapids. When all said and done areas along/south of the I-94 corridor could be looking at total accumulations of 8-12"+. Grand Rapids would be on the order of about 3" to 5" with the current track of this system. Further north of GR, less than 1" is likely. Temps in the upper teens early on dropping into the lower teens and single digits by day’s end.

FRIDAY: Mainly dry with possible lake effect flurries. Northeast winds. Highs in the teens.

