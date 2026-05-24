Today's Forecast: Rain and Storms, Late P.M. Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Showers will move in from the southwest by mid-morning and will continue through the mid-afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Skies will quickly clear behind this system and we should break into some sunshine by the late afternoon and evening before the sun sets. Monday will be a dry, sunny, summer-like day with highs in the lower 80s and calm winds. Due to the lighter winds today and Monday, wave heights on Lake Michigan will be low, under 1 foot. However, water temperatures are still in the 40s and 50s so swimming can be dangerous. Mainly quiet weather is expected through the upcoming week, with our only rain chance coming on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and 70s Thursday through the weekend. Happy unofficial start to summer!

TODAY: Showers and iso. storms. Late afternoon/evening sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds SE turning W at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, developing fog possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds W/SW at 5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: A.M. fog possible. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s. Great outdoor weather!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

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