Today's Forecast: Rain and snow showers with colder temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A clipper system dives in from the northwest on today, bringing a more notable round of wet snow for Sunday morning and early afternoon. This system has potential to drop a couple inches of wet, heavy snow across the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for parts of West Michigan until 4 o’clock this afternoon. Slick travel is possible on Sunday and into Monday morning, so take it slow during commutes. Lingering lake effect rain and snow showers continue into early Monday, before drying out in the afternoon. Rain does return on Wednesday, with temperatures rebounding into the middle 50s.

TODAY: Morning wet snow likely, with mixed precipitation in the afternoon. A couple inches of accumulation will be possible. Most of the snow will be "sloppy" or wet, heavy snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Lingering lake-effect rain/snow shower. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: A morning lake-effect rain/snow shower. Drying out for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a few showers mainly in the morning under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s early, falling in the afternoon/evening.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube