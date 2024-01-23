Today's Forecast: Freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain are falling over West Michigan this morning. Patchy fog has developed as well. The messy mix will continue through this morning, which will impact our morning commute the most. Icing is expected to be as much as a quarter of an inch, mainly south of Grand Rapids. North of Grand Rapids, we expect a burst of some heavy, wet snow with accumulations on the order of 1" to 3" through this afternoon. Isolated higher amounts of snow will be possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted through 4 P.M.. Click here for more information about your county. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with above average temperatures. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Cloudy with a mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain this morning. It may stay all snow north of Grand Rapids where some higher accumulations are possible. About 1" to 3" in these areas, with isolated higher amounts. South of Grand Rapids, we expect anywhere from .10" to .20" of ice. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: evening rain and snow showers, otherwise cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, areas of fog and reduced visibility with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, areas of fog and reduced visibility with rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a light sprinkle, though most of West Michigan will stay dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

