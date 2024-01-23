Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Dense Fog Advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday evening through 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The advisory is in effect for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Jackson, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties due to reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Berrien, Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Visibility could be reduced to one quarter mile or less. Take your time while traveling, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between the car ahead of you.

