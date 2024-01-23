Watch Now
Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning

Visibility down to less than a quarter mile possible
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 15:43:48-05

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Dense Fog Advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday evening through 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The advisory is in effect for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Jackson, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties due to reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Berrien, Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Visibility could be reduced to one quarter mile or less. Take your time while traveling, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between the car ahead of you.

For more information about your latest West Michigan alerts, click here.

