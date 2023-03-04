Today's Forecast: Quiet weekend with peeks of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A quiet weekend is on tap with warmer than average temperatures. Cloud cover breaks up through the day today, delivering partly cloudy skies. A small burst of light rain and snow will be possible late Saturday evening and overnight as a weak cold front sweeps through West Michigan. Mostly to partly cloudy skies hang around on Sunday with a high temperature of 45 degrees. Widespread light rain and snow return to the forecast on Monday. As of now, impacts will be minor. However, slick travel conditions will be possible. The rest of next week looks dry with slightly cooler temperatures. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly sunny. A sprinkle or flurry is possible late at night with the passage of a weak cold front. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with passing light sprinkle or flurry. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain / snow showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube