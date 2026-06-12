Today's Forecast: Quiet, Dry, and Cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Following last night's active weather, a much calmer day is in store. Expect dry conditions, plenty of sunshine, and some relief from the recent heat and humidity with highs reaching only the upper 70s. More sunshine is on the way Saturday, but there will be a chance for showers and storms overnight and into early Sunday as a cold front passes through. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan placed in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) meaning an isolated storm or two could be strong. We will keep an eye on it, but right now the severe threat is looking fairly low. Behind that front, temperatures cool even more with highs held to the low to middle 70s Sunday through much of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind W at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Wind SW at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Chance showers & storms late/overnight, isolated strong to severe storm possible.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers/storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

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