Today's Forecast: Quick burst of rain & snow before dry afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A few light sprinkles are possible early this morning. Due to heavy rainfall, minor flooding will be possible this morning as well. Colder air wraps around this system on Saturday, transitioning rain over to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations are expected. Winds will be howling on Saturday with wind gusts up to 55 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for Saturday in Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties. Winds will also be strong for most of our lakeshore counties. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday with high temperatures near 50 degrees. There will be additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms next week. Late Tuesday into Wednesday could bring another round of strong to severe storms. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy. Widespread rain switches over to snow showers as temperatures fall. Any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs in the middle 50s early in the morning (pre-dawn), falling to the mid/upper 30s by the late afternoon. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph inland, and 55 mph at the lake shore. Scattered power outages possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Clouds thicken late. Highs around 50 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

