Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with above average temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies and cool temps will remain this morning as today will be another sunny day with even warmer temperatures! Temperatures this afternoon will soar to the upper 70s and lower 80s. The next chance of rain returns Friday mainly along and south of I-96. Showers are expected to be scattered on Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible, but no severe storms. A pop-up shower is possible on Saturday, especially in the morning. However, most of us will stay dry with high temperatures in the 70s! A few hit-or-miss showers are possible on Sunday for Mother’s Day with highs in the mid/upper 60s. The best chance of rain on Sunday will be in the late evening. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Cooler at the immediate lakeshore. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY / MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible, mainly late in the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

