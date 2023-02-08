Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: High pressure slowly built into West Michigan overnight, allowing for clouds to break up and some sunshine to return today! The best day of the week looks to be today with a mix of sun and high clouds. Steady rain showers are likely to develop late tonight into Thursday where many communities may pick up between 0.75" to 1.25" of rain accumulation. A wintry mix can't be ruled out north of I-96 early Thursday morning, which could lead to slick travel. Colder air sweeps in Thursday night transitioning precipitation over to snow for Friday. Minor snow accumulations expected with lake enhancement possible. For more information and specific details about the system between Thursday and Friday, click HERE. Sunshine returns for this weekend with temperatures above average! There will be several days over the forecast period with high temperatures in the 40s. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds southwest/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving in and possible wintry mix. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers likely and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Cooler air arrives by evening with a changeover to snow showers. Shifting winds with sustained speeds between 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered light snow showers possible with lake enhancement and cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

