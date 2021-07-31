Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today, with thunderstorms possible late this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning, West Michigan! Your Saturday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity. Keep in mind that you will see some haziness due to wildfire smoke. Temps will rise into the upper 70s by late afternoon, just ahead of a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late in the evening. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but any rain will be extremely limited. All-in-all, your weekend will be mainly dry. Most of the upcoming work week looks to stay sunny with temps gradually climbing from the mid 70s into the lower 80s. Have a super weekend!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the evening with a brief rise in humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Lingering morning showers, then partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

